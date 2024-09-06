Ravens Savagely Roasted For Unfortunate Tweet

The Baltimore Ravens were losing on and off the field Thursday night.

The Ravens lost to the Chiefs 27-20 to open the NFL season. It appeared like Baltimore had caught a potentially game-tying touchdown pass as the clock expired, but it was determined Isaiah Likely's toe was out of bounds.

It was an absolutely brutal turn of events for the Ravens. It was the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. An incredible swing of emotions.

Ravens cooked for unfortunate tweet.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, the team fired off a tweet celebrating what they thought was a game-tying touchdown catch.

It was hit with a hilarious community note simply stating, "No, it wasn’t."

Not only did the Ravens get slapped with a funny community note, but the reactions on Twitter are hilarious.

The internet is simply awesome sometimes, and this is one of those moments. The Ravens fired off that tweet assuming Likely had scored and the game was probably going to overtime.

Instead, the touchdown was waved off because his foot was on the line, the tweet wasn't deleted, got hit with a hilarious community note and people are ruthlessly mocking it.

Are you not entertained?

Let this be a lesson to every team in the NFL. Don't tweet about scoring touchdowns until it's confirmed and official. Otherwise, you're just setting yourself up to get crushed.