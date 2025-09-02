Baltimore Ravens Are Rolling Out Some Unreal Concession Stand Deals This Season

Some of these prices are practically unheard of in stadiums.

NFL fans will be heading back to stadiums this week for some regular-season action, and that can only mean one thing: dropping a boatload of cash on stadium concessions.

However, the Baltimore Ravens are trying to keep fans from emptying their wallets (at least on food) with some great deals for families… or anyone who wants some grub.

Now, I hope you're prepared for this because when you see the prices, you might think you need to run out and get new glasses.

Nope, these are the real deal.

Those prices are phenomenal, but there are some real standouts from that starting 11.

First of all, $1.99 pretzels are an unreal deal. No word on whether or not that comes with cheese, but this is why, if I had kids, the first thing I'd teach them is to like mustard. Forget tying your shoes or riding a bike, if you can live off of French's packets instead of getting overcharged for that gloopy faux-cheese, that's where you find true financial freedom.

This has probably saved me, at least a good $20 or $30 over the last decade.

Of course, you're going to need a little something to wash that pretzel down, and that's where the $4.99 beer comes in. That's an unreal deal for a 12-oz brew at any sporting event. I think I spent three times that at a minor league hockey game last season.

So, if you're looking to catch your team on the road, maybe check out a game at M&T Bank Stadium because you could save some money on grub.

Check out the math the team did to show you how much it could cost you to feed a family of four.

The Ravens should be commended for this by anyone who eats food. Prices are nuts these days. I mean, go to a movie theater and get a popcorn and a soda, and that somehow winds up being more than your ticket to the movie.

Good on the Ravens for throwing their fans a bone as well as some cheap sodas, hot dogs, and nachos.