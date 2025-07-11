Baltimore Orioles May Have Dropped The Most Bizarre Anthem Of All-Time

If you like your anthem electrified, buckle up.

I think it's safe to say that when it comes to how most people like their national anthem, they want to keep it traditional.

Still, the Baltimore Orioles decided to throw caution to the wind and invite an electronic music artist to unload one of the most bizarre renditions of "The Star-Spangled Banner" ever.

And in the city where Ol' Franky Scott Key wrote it!

Ahead of a doubleheader against the New York Mets, the O's welcomed electronic musician Dan Deacon to handle anthem duties.

Now, seeing that he's an "electronic musician," I would've expected some beeping and bopping on synthesizers, but that's not what we got.

Instead, Deacon sang the anthem but did so using a bunch of vocal effects, and the results are… interesting.

…

…

…

…Well, I wouldn't put it on my Spotify playlist.

On the one hand, I can always appreciate it when someone tries something new. And those vocodery vocals of his? I love it when Kraftwerk does it.

But throwing all of that at a very old song that people have strong feelings about? It's a no from me, dawg, I'm not sending you through to Hollywood.

However, while I can appreciate something new — and sometimes it works; we all liked it when Hendrix played the anthem — I like to keep it traditional with my anthems, and I'd bet that most baseball fans, often known for their love of traditionalism, do too. I don't need any Whitney Houston-esque vocal gymnastics, I don't need "your take" on the anthem, and I don't need someone out there who thinks that they're going to do something memorable that will kick-start their career.

You're there to honor the country, and do so in a timely manner, because you're the one thing standing between the crowd and a ball game.

But here's the kicker: the Orioles won both games on Thursday after Deacon's performance.

So, maybe they just found a new tradition.