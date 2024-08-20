Baltimore Orioles Lose Another Starter, What Does It Mean For October?

The Baltimore Orioles for most of the summer seemed like the team to beat in the American League. The New York Yankees, struggled after a hot stretch with injuries and under-performance. And the Orioles took advantage.

Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg and Anthony Santander make up one of the best offenses in baseball. Corbin Burnes, Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish solidified an above-average rotation.

Then the injuries started.

Bradish went down with Tommy John surgery, John Means had Tommy John. Grayson Rodriguez suffered a lat strain. Realizing that the team needed more starting pitching depth, the Orioles front office acquired Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays at the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

On Thursday though, the Orioles placed Eflin on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. And while the team claims he's expected back shortly after the 15-day stint, arm injuries are never desirable for pitchers. Along with a few relievers like Felix Bautista, the Orioles have eight pitchers on the injured list. All with arm injuries.

So what does this do to their chances in October?

Baltimore Orioles Still The Team To Beat In The AL?

The Orioles' rotation is currently Corbin Burnes, Dean Kremer, Trevor Rogers and Albert Suarez. Burnes remains one of the best pitchers in baseball, but heading into a tough playoff series with those four starters wouldn't inspire confidence.

The latest update on Grayson Rodriguez is that he just threw for the first time since suffering the injury this week, but remains out until at least September 24. If Eflin remains out for an extended period of time, it's hard to see the Orioles getting through a playoff series.

It's not just October that the Orioles have to worry about though; it's the rest of the regular season.

Even with all the injuries, Baltimore remains just half a game behind the first-place Yankees. Thanks to MLB's postseason seeding quirks, even though the Orioles could finish with the second-best record in the American League, if their pitching woes cost them the division, they'll be forced into a wild card series.

In theory, the best thing you can do for your World Series odds is avoid playing an extra series. Baltimore might have no choice if Eflin and Rodriguez aren't able to return.

The good news for the Orioles is that Burnes' impact is heightened in a short series. Win game one, and your odds of advancing increase dramatically. Their offense remains elite. Jackson Holliday's return to the majors has been much more successful, providing further depth. The Diamondbacks were able to advance to the World Series thanks to Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallin and an extremely hot offense. With Burnes and one of Rodriguez or Eflin and their fearsome lineup, it might still be enough.

But it's hard to feel great about where the Orioles pitching rotation now stands, with just over a month remaining. It's a cliché that the baseball season is a marathon, and it's certainly feeling that way in Baltimore right now.