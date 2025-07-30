Orioles' Cedric Mullins Robs Home Run For 2nd Time This Week Against Blue Jays

Mullins, whose name has come up in trade rumors ahead of MLB deadline, is putting on a defensive clinic.

While his name is being bandied about in trade rumors ahead of the MLB deadline on Thursday, Baltimore Orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins is not losing any focus on his defensive prowess. On Wednesday afternoon, Mullins went up to rob a potential go-ahead home run by Toronto Blue Jays hitter Ali Sanchez.

With two outs and one runner on base in the top of the sixth, Toronto's Sanchez sent a shot to deep center field that appeared headed on its way to turn a 5-4 Blue Jays' deficit into a 6-5 lead. But Mullins had other ideas. The 30-year-old outfielder, who could have been playing his final game in a Baltimore uniform, sprinted back to the fence, climbed up the wall and reached out to pull the ball back into the ballpark.

As I wrote about Washington Nationals' defender Jacob Young last week, I'll be the first to admit that when I see a headline that mentions "robbed of a home run," I'm skeptical. Often, these catches are made at the wall and might not have actually been homers had they not been caught. Many times, the outfielder barely jumps.

But there's no question that Mullins took away a home run. That ball was well over the wall when Mullins caught it, and it was certainly gone – it might have been past the fence when he grabbed it.

This wasn't even the first time this week that Mullins made a crucial grab at the wall during the series against the Blue Jays. On Monday, he appeared to take a potential game-tying home run away from Toronto's Nathan Lukes.

Mullins isn't lighting it up at the plate in 2025, hitting just .226 entering Wednesday. But his ability to make highlight-reel catches is among the game's elites.

If Wednesday was, in fact, his last game as an Oriole, at least he went out with a bang. Well, at least, he went out with the robbery of a bang.