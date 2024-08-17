Ball Gets Stuck In The Roof In Bizarre Moment During Rays Game At Tropicana Field

Any MLB team that moves into a stadium with a roof — especially one that isn't retractable — has to know that there's a chance for some funny business if a ball gets stuck in the rafters.

While it's easy to shrug off since it doesn't happen very often, the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks got to deal with it on Saturday.

Tropicana Field isn't one of the most popular stadiums in baseball, and the Rays are doing what they can to get out of it. For now, they've got to deal with it.

The Rays were up 4-0 in the bottom of the second when Rays first baseman Brandon Lowe came to the plate. He got ahold of an 87 mph changeup from Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen and absolutely blasted it toward the right field seats.

While the ball certainly had the legs to be a home run, that pesky roof had other plans.

In any open-air park, that's a round-tripper, but unfortunately for the Rays, they play at the Trop, so that's a double.

That's such a bummer for all parties involved. The least they could do is make it somewhat entertaining by having someone come out and try to get the ball down by hitting it with another like a backyard baseball game (I lost a lot of Wiffle balls and frisbees back in the day doing that).

Oh well, fortunately for the Rays, they didn't need a whole lot of help getting past the D-Backs on Saturday. Lowe homered — for real this time — later in the game. They won 6-1 after beating the Diamondbacks — and snapping their winning streak — in the ninth inning the night before.

The win also snapped the Diamondbacks series winning streak at 9.