Ball Boys At U.S. Open Frantically Chase Bug on Court

A ball boy at the U.S. Open was set on a wild chase to capture a bug, that interrupted a match, with his hands.
Late Tuesday, American Francis Tiafoe faced off against Bulgarian tennis pro Grigor Dimitrov at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
During the second set, the game was briefly paused when Tiafoe spotted a flying insect on his side of the court. Two ball boys tried to catch it but had trouble grabbing the bug.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Frances Tiafoe of the United States reacts after holding serve against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2024
The crowd cheered when one of the ball boys managed to capture it in his hand, keeping it alive.
Tiafoe was tied in the second set, 4-4, at the time of the interruption. Tiafoe won the first set, 6-4. "NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES," posted the U.S. Open's official account, going on the ninth day of the tourney.
Ball boys try to catch a butterfly during the men's quarterfinals match USA's Frances Tiafoe against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on day nine of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 3, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
USA's Frances Tiafoe watches as ball boys try to catch a butterfly during the men's quarterfinals match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on day nine of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 3, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)