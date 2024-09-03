Ball Boys At U.S. Open Frantically Chase Bug on Court

A ball boy at the U.S. Open was set on a wild chase to capture a bug, that interrupted a match, with his hands.

Late Tuesday, American Francis Tiafoe faced off against Bulgarian tennis pro Grigor Dimitrov at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

During the second set, the game was briefly paused when Tiafoe spotted a flying insect on his side of the court. Two ball boys tried to catch it but had trouble grabbing the bug.

The crowd cheered when one of the ball boys managed to capture it in his hand, keeping it alive.

Tiafoe was tied in the second set, 4-4, at the time of the interruption. Tiafoe won the first set, 6-4. "NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES," posted the U.S. Open's official account, going on the ninth day of the tourney.

