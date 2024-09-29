Baker Mayfield Wants No Beef With Tom Brady After Recent 'Culture' Comments

Baker Mayfield cleared up his comments about the GOAT after turning the Eagles into rotisserie birds.

The Buccaneers QB carved up the Eagles on Sunday, but the biggest challenge Baker faced all week was explaining himself over comments he made about his Tampa Bay predecessor, Tom Brady.

Naturally, as the quarterback in Tampa, Brady created a ‘championship-or-bust’ culture, keeping the team on pins and needles.

Mayfield addressed this type of culture in a podcast interview this week, which snowballed into controversy.

"The building was a little bit different with Tom in there," Mayfield said. "Obviously, playing-wise, Tom is different. He had everybody dialed in, high-strung environment, so I think everybody was pretty stressed out. ... They wanted me to come in, be myself, bring the joy back to football, for guys who weren't having as much fun."

The Bucs are finding their groove without all the extra pressure; however, the comments reached TB12, and the FOX analyst sounded off on the "criticism."

Brady made a nod to Baker's comments during his call on FOX on Sunday.

"I thought stressful was not having Super Bowl rings," Brady said during the call during the Bucs and Eagles game. "This wasn’t daycare... If I was going to have fun, I was going to Disneyland with my kids."

Not wanting to stir up controversy with the GOAT, Mayfield cleared the air on the podium after defeating Philadelphia.

"I think a lot of that got taken out of context, and none of it was personal by any means," Mayfield said after the 33-16 win. "It's just what he demanded of the guys, and that's the aura of Tom Brady. And that's what he did to bring a championship here.

"Nothing personal, but yeah, talking before the game, he's obviously happy for me and he knows the guys, so he knows how much I enjoy throwing to Mike [Evans] and Chris [Godwin] [because] he got to do the same. It's fun to be able to talk about the same experience with a guy like that."

To Baker's credit, he has done more than lead a resurgence in his career and has uplifted the Bucs' offense, which was once desperate for a replacement for Tom.

Brady went 21-13 during regular-season play in Tampa — winning a Super Bowl in his first year. TB12 was on a mission to prove himself outside of Bill Belichick's leadership in New England, which inevitably created a high-strung environment for his second team.

Even in retirement, Brady's got his finger on the pulse of every team in the league, especially in Tampa.

The Buccaneers improved to 3-1 on Sunday.

