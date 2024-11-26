Baker Mayfield Files Lawsuit Against Dad's Company Over Stolen Funds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is suing his dad's company, Camwood Capital Management Group, alleging that they stole funds from Mayfield. The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 22 in the Western District of Texas in Austin.

NORMAN - Quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners thanks his brother and father as he is honored with the unveiling of a life-size statue of him during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022.   (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Baker's lawsuit alleges that between 2018 and 2021, his father stole money from the player and his wife, Emily.

His father, James, reportedly reached an agreement to pay back the $12 million ‘unauthorized’ funds taken from Baker's account. Additional reporting noted that Baker and his wife began requesting financial records from Camwood in early 2023, suspecting ill activity.

Baker is suing Camwood Capital to recover the $12 million after James Mayfield failed to pay the NFLer a $250,000 installment due on Sept. 30.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2024. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Baker's off-the-field concerns come amid a strong sophomore year as the Buccaneers' QB1. 

Baker is having another Pro Bowl-level season, completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 2,799 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Tampa Bay gave Baker Mayfield a three-year, $100 million contract extension this offseason.

Second in the NFC South, Baker and the Bucs expect to make a strong push at winning the division, currently with a 5-6 record.

