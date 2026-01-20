Baker Mayfield Claps Back At Kevin Stefanski, Can’t Wait For NFC South Payback

Sitting on the couch in January has Baker Mayfield firing stray shots at former coaches, namely Kevin Stefanski — the former Browns leader now taking over as head coach in Atlanta.

Tuesday afternoon, Mayfield jumped on X after a Falcons reporter took a scathing shot at his brief tenure in Cleveland, labeling Stefanski’s past quarterback situations as "dumpster fires" and lumping Mayfield in with Deshaun Watson.

For what he was handed, Mayfield has done a solid job reviving his career after surviving Cleveland from 2018 to 2021. Stefanski coached Mayfield for two of those seasons, earning praise as an offensive guru before ultimately watching the former No. 1 pick get shipped out to Carolina in 2022.

Mayfield bounced from the Panthers to the Rams before finally planting roots in Tampa Bay, where he’s led an impressive turnaround relative to his rocky start with the Browns.

The reporter’s comment didn’t go unnoticed.

Mayfield, 30, responded with trademark edge, making it clear he hasn’t forgotten how his Cleveland tenure ended and that he’s looking forward to seeing his former coach twice a year now that both are in the NFC South.

"Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach."

The frustration has been simmering for years. Mayfield played through multiple injuries in Cleveland, including a torn labrum in his left shoulder, later admitting he likely should have shut it down rather than gutting out the 2021 season.

On the "New Heights" podcast, Mayfield said, "When I was healthy, I was starting to get pretty damn good there. Not my problem anymore," a pointed parting shot at the Browns.

The split accelerated once Cleveland pursued Deshaun Watson, a move that proved far more damaging than drafting Mayfield first overall in 2018. Mayfield said he felt disrespected by the decision, while Stefanski publicly attempted to downplay the quarterback’s frustration. Baker pushed for a trade and was sent to Carolina.

Fans quickly pushed back on the "dumpster fire" narrative, calling out the one-sided framing and arguing that it ignored Mayfield’s willingness to play through pain for a franchise notorious for cycling through quarterbacks.

Now, the talking is over.

The verdict will come on the field, when Stefanski’s Falcons challenge the Buccaneers for NFC South control — a division Tampa Bay has ruled for four straight seasons, first with Tom Brady and now with a quarterback who clearly hasn’t forgotten where he came from.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela