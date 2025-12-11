Friend Zone? Kevin Durant's Viral Reunion Sparks Romance Buzz

Fans were calling for Kevin Durant to shoot his shot.

Love and basketball found Kevin Durant after the famously reserved NBA legend had an unscripted moment when he was reunited with someone appearing to be a college classmate, and possibly a sweetheart, allegedly.

KD, 36 years old and 18 NBA seasons into his career, was visibly floored when his ex-freshman classmate, Shabana, approached him.

She also wore a shirt featuring a photo of them from their freshman year at UT, which seemed to work on the googly-eyed KD.

If a perfect time existed to shoot his shot, Durant may have held onto the ball too long here.

WATCH:

Reactions called out the spark of life back in KD's cold-blooded eyes during the exchange.

"When the woman you thought you fumbled somehow finds her way back," one reaction read.

Things took a small twist after she posted a recap on her Instagram, mentioning her reunion with a college "bestie."

Is Durant truly in the clear, or is he stranded in the friend zone? Per usual, there's no telling.

The Good Ol' Days

Kevin Durant was famously the second-overall pick in 2007, behind top pick Greg Oden, whose career quickly went sideways and was etched in infamy.

KD went on to win two championships and became a modern legend of the game.

However, the constant knock on Durant has been his loyalty.

Once a foundational piece for the Thunder, Durant skipped to the dynastic Warriors, with whom he won his two titles.

To critics, that was the ultimate betrayal, akin to leaving OKC at the altar for a guaranteed ring.

Durant went on to the Nets, the Suns, and is now with the Rockets.

What makes this reunion so resonant is how famously locked-in Durant has been on basketball, keeping his off-court life and dating escapades fairly muted.

Most of the NBA still wants the best for KD as he nears retirement. The perfect teammate in life may have been staring him in the face, wearing a custom shirt with his face on it.

