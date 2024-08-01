Bad Weather Cuts Off NFL Hall of Fame Game, Handing Chicago Bears First 'Win' of Season

After more than 30 minutes of an inclement weather delay in Canton, OH., the NFL's Hall of Fame Game was called early Thursday night, and the Caleb Williams-less Chicago Bears got their first "win" of the year over the CJ Stroud-less Houston Texans.

This game will ultimately go down in history for two reasons: a new set of kickoff rules and getting rained out.

Thursday night's Hall of Fame game was officially called after storm-like conditions made the conditions ‘too difficult’ to continue the game. Bless those who stayed up to watch.

Rain Shuts Down NFL's "First" Game of the Season

Chicago won the game, 21-17 — leaving with the advantage at the time of stoppage in the third quarter.

FINAL: 21-17, Chicago Bears (W)

With 3:31 left in the quarter, both teams left the field and fans sought cover from the heavy rain pouring down.

"The game is not canceled; we are still in a weather delay," an optimistic Joe Buck said during the broadcast, only to have it canceled later on.

As for the game, the action between one underwhelming team and a playoff contender was … satisfactory.

It was a shame to miss out on watching Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud or every other offensive star who opted to sit out. But there were surprises in the three quarters that NFL fans received.

Chicago's offense provided a few solid highlights, several featuring wideout Collin Johnson. The 6-foot-6 WR has bounced around early in his career. However, his performance on Thursday night spoke for itself, demonstrating real upside from the journeyman receiver. CJ couldn't be ignored — hauling in three impressive catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Even with the starters out, the quarterback play was surprisingly solid. On paper, a primetime matchup between Chicago's Brett Rypien and Houston's Davis Mills could lose out to re-runs of "Frasier" in the ratings, but the quarterback play exceeded expectations. Rypien went 11-of-15 for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Davis Mills, formerly a Texans playoff starter, went 10-for-13 with 102 passing yards and a touchdown.

But the night's MVP was former Bears kick returner Devin Hester, who appeared in the Hall of Fame Game coverage and helped ESPN pad their painfully slow delay.

Hester is undoubtedly the best kick returner of all time: your move, Josh Cribbs fans.

