NFL Fans Give Mixed Reactions Over New Kickoff Rule At Bears, Texans 'Hall of Fame Game'

The NFL's new kickoff rules were the talk of an otherwise slow Hall of Fame game — thanks, Caleb Williams.

But since all kinds of football are welcomed and cherished in this sports fan's heart, let's talk about those new rules.

The NFL preseason opener featured the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, albeit without their starting quarterbacks which was unfortunate considering we could've seen the first matchup between 2024's No. 1 pick Caleb Williams and reigning Rookie of the Year, CJ Stroud.

(Not playing the starters makes sense, yadda, yadda, yadda…)

Football fans tuning in were still treated to something new … NFL owners approved a new kickoff rule that made its debut on Thursday and will surely spark debate in its rollout this upcoming year.

The rules were brought over from the XFL and now feature a Landing Zone for every kickoff, which is marked from the receiving team's goal line to the 20-yard line. The returners (2) are positioned within the Landing Zone and are the only people (aside from the kicker) who can move prior to the ball's landing.

What stands out are the kickoff team's personnel, which now line up at the opponent's 40-yard line, not far off from the receiving team's line of personnel, which is positioned in their own "set-up zone" from the 30 to 35-yard line.

THE ‘DYNAMIC’ KICKOFF RULES: EXPLAINED

The new rules encourage returns, which is bad news if your team's ST unit already stinks. Onside kicks are limited to the fourth quarter and touchbacks out of the end zone now set up the receiving team at the 30-yard line.

Like anything new, fans of the old guard pounced on the idea of the new kickoff rules.

Social media called the rules "dumb" and hurled figurative rocks at the new concept. The rules had a sect of apologists who called it a refreshing boost to playing kickoffs.

It may take some time to get accustomed to the new positioning, but the move could result in more scoring opportunities for teams that put the work in on special teams. Let's give it a shot …

Social Media Reacts To New Kickoff Rules

