Bad News Burton: Bengals Waive Problem WR Jermaine Burton, Who Once Struck A Vols Fan

The red flags finally turned into a pink slip for Bengals wideout Jermaine Burton.

Cincinnati officially waived the feisty wide receiver Monday, capping a turbulent experiment that was doomed by behavior from Day 1.

The Bengals hoped they were drafting a third-round steal in 2024, but instead, they received a headache.

Burton was deemed a character red flag, despite his college achievements. He tallied a solid 2,376 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns between his time at Georgia and Alabama.

Burton's collegiate career at Alabama was scarred by a disturbing lowlight in October 2022.

Following a loss to Tennessee, a viral video captured Burton allegedly striking female Vols fan Emily Isaacs in the head as he stormed off the field at Neyland Stadium.

OutKick's Trey Wallace previously reported that at the time, Burton was also seen making contact with a second fan during the chaotic exit.

The Bengals gambled that a professional environment would straighten him out, but they lost that bet as that volatility followed him to the big leagues.

Reports of friction inside the facility, inconsistent availability, and a recent undisclosed suspension ahead of Week 14 plagued his short time in stripes.

The team gave no specific reasons for the suspension.

Asked about the final decision Monday, Coach Zac Taylor offered a brief but telling farewell.

"I think everybody worked really hard at it. Wish him the best, and hopefully, he gets a change of scenery, and it can do good things for him."

Burton now hits the waiver wire. The rest of the league must decide if the risk and inevitable drama are worth it.

