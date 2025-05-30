Bad Look For F1 As Chess Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen Calls It 'Most Boring Sport Imaginable'

Look, even as a big Formula 1 fan, I can admit that sometimes the series doesn't produce the most exciting racing.

But there has perhaps never been a bigger slam on the excitement level in F1 than having a chess grandmaster call the sport "the most boring imaginable."

Alright, if chess guys are saying this now, we may have a problem.

Norwegian chess star Magnus Carlsen was speaking at a recent press conference when he decided to take a shot at F1.

"Personally, I think Formula 1 is like the most boring sport imaginable," he said, per Motorsport. "Like, you just drive around in a circle for a long time. Even going there... To be fair, the start is exhilarating for the pure power of the cars, but after that, very little happens, and it's quite long-winded. And most people don't really follow what's going on."

Alright, so this comment comes on the heels a pretty dull Monaco Grand Prix that saw some teams using their drivers to back up the field in a bid to help their teammate, but that ended up turning the race into a parade around the principality.

But of course, not all races are like that, and there's quite a bit more to the sport than driving around in a circle for a long time, but Carlsen is entitled to his opinion.

I mean, he does come from the thrill-a-minute world of chess after all.

That may sound like I'm being facetious — and I kind of am — but chess has been wild over the last few years.

This is not the kind of chess that the nerdy kid in your class stayed after school to play anymore.

But Carlsen's criticisms do speak to an issue that F1 is facing, and that's the occasional lack of on-track action.

Hopefully, new regulations that come into play next season will help to fix some of this, otherwise, F1 might need to prepare to get dunked on by more chess dudes.