If You've Got A Lot Of Extra Money On Hand, I Found A Cool Racecar For You To Buy

There are plenty of reasons why racecars wind up fetching top-dollar at auction. They're expensive to build, and there aren't a ton of them, but sometimes the biggest factor is the story behind it.

And one iconic car with a legendary story behind it is about to hit the auction block.

Back in 1991, McLaren was in one of its most successful eras in Formula 1 with Honda-powered, Marlboro-liveried, championship-winning dream machines. That season (and for two races the following season), they brought the McLaren MP4/6 to the grid with drivers Ayrton Senna and Gerhard Berger in the cockpit.

In '91, Senna already had a pair of championships on his CV, but one thing that was missing for him was a win at his home race, the Brazilian Grand Prix.

That changed in the second race of the 1991 season when Senna battled the rain and gearbox problems, which left him driving the final lap of the race stuck in sixth gear.

It's regarded as one of the greatest drives in F1 history, and was so physically taxing that the legendary Brazilian driver had to be lifted out of his car. Senna went on to win the Championship that season, which was the last of his three titles before his tragic death in 1994.

Well, according to Robb Report, that car is about to hit the auction block, and it's expected to fetch around $15 million.

Sotheby's is auctioning off this iconic car, which has some other things about it that make it collectible even aside from it being a championship-winning car driven by one of the sport's biggest legends. The MP4/6 is the last car to snag a championship with a manual gearbox.

It was also the only car in sports history to win a championship using a V12 engine.

I mean, if you've got that on hand, you have to get it, right? That would look so cool wherever you put it. Driveway, basement, bathroom, if it's big enough.

It's a bit rich for my blood (by quite a few zeroes). So all I ask is that if you pull the trigger and buy it, let me take a picture sitting in it to score some Instagram likes.