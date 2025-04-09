Avs Captain Gabriel Landeskog Could Play First Game In Three Years After AHL Conditioning Assignment

It's hard to believe but it has been almost three years since Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has appeared in a professional hockey game.

In fact, the last time was during the Avs' run to a Stanley Cup victory back in 2022, but since then, he has battled a serious knee injury that has kept him sidelined for years.

However, it appears he's inching closer to a return with the news that the Avalanche have assigned him to the AHL's Colorado Eagles for a conditioning stint.

According to The Denver Post, it's believed that Landeskog — who has practiced with the Avalanche as of late — could make his return to playing as soon as this weekend when the Eagles take on the Henderson Silver Knights, the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Oddly enough, Landeskog will skate alongside Taylor Makar, the brother of Avs star defenseman Cale Maker.

"It was pretty amazing," the younger Makar said. "I popped out there and didn’t really know the lines or anything. Saw him in a blue jersey with me and Oskar (Olausson). That was pretty cool to see, and it was a really fun experience."

Landeskog is battling back from an injury to his right knee that has required four surgeries, including a knee ligament replacement surgery back in 2023. No NHL player has ever returned to action after undergoing that procedure, however, it's the same that Chicago Bulls player Lonzo received around the same time and he's back to playing.

Of course, there will be a lot of eyes on Landeskog to see how he feels and how that knee holds up in the first American Hockey League game or games of his entire career.

The Eagles only have three regular-season games before the Calder Cup Playoffs begin, while the Avalanche are gearing up for what they hope will be another deep run into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.