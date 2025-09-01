Australian Women’s Soccer Team With Male Players Wins Premier League Title (Again)

An Australian women's soccer team known for having multiple male players has won the North West Sydney Women's Premier League for the second consecutive year.

Originally reported by Reduxx, Flying Bats FC defeated West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook FC 3–0 in the grand final at Christie Park on August 31, 2025, clinching the league championship.

The club, which bills itself as "the world's oldest and largest LGBTQIA+ women's and non-binary football club," has repeatedly faced criticism for allowing trans-identified males to play in the women's division. Its own policy states that players are allowed to join the team based on gender self-identification, regardless of biological sex.

Last year, at least five members of the Flying Bats roster were confirmed to be male, including American trans activist Riley Dennis, who was previously accused of injuring female players while playing for another women's team in Australia. The current number of male players on the team is unknown, as the club has taken steps to shield its athletes' identities from the public.

That includes blocking photographs of the team and requiring bag checks for spectators. In 2024, security guards at Christie Park reportedly confiscated phones and discouraged fans from using photography equipment — allegedly to protect the transgender athletes from public scrutiny.

Despite those efforts, public frustration over the team's dominance hasn't gone away. As OutKick previously reported, the Flying Bats went undefeated in the 2024 season, and now they have back-to-back titles in Australia's top women's amateur league.

And the Bats did it by defeating the same opponent twice. Cherrybrook FC, a team comprised of biological females, entered this year's grand final with the best record in the league. But they were shut out 3–0 by the Flying Bats.

Six rival clubs raised concerns about the Flying Bats' male athletes during a private meeting in 2024. After learning of the meeting, the North West Sydney Football Association warned club presidents against participating in "hate speech" and circulated materials from the eSafety Commission suggesting they could face fines of up to $111,000 if they violated speech codes.

The governing body of the league has since reaffirmed its stance that players may register and compete "on the basis of their gender identification."