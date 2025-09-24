Australian Skydiver Breaks World Record With Insane 309 MPH Freefall: WATCH

Natisha Dingle broke her own record at the FAI World Cup in Austria.

Natisha Dingle of Queensland, Australia, just shattered her own world record by hitting a top average speed of 309.01 mph during a jump at the FAI World Cup of Speed Skydiving in Austria.

Yes, speed skydiving is a thing. Because if free-falling toward Earth at terminal velocity isn't terrifying enough, you should definitely try to do it faster.

"It feels like freedom to me," Dingle told ABC. "You're not thinking about what's happening in your life, you're not thinking about what you're having for dinner. You're thinking about the task at hand."

The 37-year-old has been skydiving since age 15, when she got a $25 voucher at a school job fair. She now holds the title of World’s Fastest Female and just set a new Oceania record for speed skydiving. She also took gold in the mixed team event alongside teammate Mervyn O’Connell, where their team posted a record average speed of 507.58 kph (315.4 mph)

So what does falling at 300+ mph actually feel like?

"The only thing I can put it to that relates to people that don't skydive is… putting your hand out of the car window at 100 kph (62 mph), and then times that by five," she said.

The trick, according to Dingle, is to stay calm and don't move.

"Every time you move, every time you put something into the wind, you're slowing down," she explained. "So the trick is to not try too hard."

Ah yes, just relax and stay perfectly still while free-falling at 300 miles an hour and try not to think about your impending doom. Easy enough.

