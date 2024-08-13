Bitter Professor Accuses Viral Australian Breakdancer Of Getting Zero Points On 'Purpose' At Olympics

Rachael Gunn, the Australian breakdancer known as ‘Raygun’ who went mega-viral at the Paris Olympics, won the hearts and minds of everyone during her performance, which will go down in history. Gunn's performance had nothing to do with chasing an actual medal, but instead based on fun originality, and one very bitter Australian professor has taken issue with that fact.

Gunn, who actually has a doctorate and is a cultural studies academic at Macquarie University in Sydney, jumped on the Olympic breakdancing stage and put on a show that had the entire sports world buzzing for days. Nobody cared, and very few even noticed, that she lost all three of her round-robing battles 18-0, 18-0, 18-0, except for fellow academic Professor Megan Davis.

Davis took issue with, well, just about everything Gunn did and accused her of essentially stealing Australian taxpayer dollars to compete in Paris.

"Getting zero points on purpose in three rounds for an academic study subsidized by the taxpayer both at a university and Olympic level isn’t funny and isn’t ‘having a go’," Prof Davis said on social media. "(It’s) disrespectful to other competitors. I’m glad most Aussies aren’t buying the Kool-Aid," Davis said, according the New York Post.



"Affluent, comfortable life, educated, not a care in the world, nothing matters really, what fun, what a fun Aussie gal, chortle chortle," Davis said.

If calling out an overnight sensation such as Gunn wasn't bad enough for Davis, based on a report from The Australian, her claims about the breakdancer receiving loads of money to compete are false.

Neither the Australian Sports Commission or Macquarie University contributed to her going to Paris, according to the report.

Last but not least, the head judge of the breakdancing competition, Martin Gilian, went to bat for ‘Raygun’ ahead of the Closing Ceremony in Paris.

"Breaking is all about originality and bringing something new to the table and representing your country or region," he said.

"This is exactly what Raygun was doing. She got inspired by her surroundings, which in this case, for example, was a kangaroo."