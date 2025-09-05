Auston Matthews Says 4 Nations Loss Will Fuel Team USA At Olympics

While NHL camps are just a couple of weeks away, this summer saw the best of the best heading to Olympic camps as the NHL prepares to return to the Winter Games for the first time since 2014.

Of course, one of the biggest rivalries to look forward to is between Team USA and Team Canada, especially after this past February's massively successful 4 Nations Face-Off.

That tournament ended with a Canadian victory, but Team USA's Auston Matthews says that the overtime loss in one of the most talked-about hockey games in years will only fuel the team.

"I mean, it's tough. Obviously, losing in overtime, a bounce here or there... You never know what can happen. It's a game of inches," The Maple Leafs captain said at Team USA's camp, per TSN. "I think there is definitely a lot of motivation for that and from losing that game. But I think we showed throughout the tournament we're right there with those guys, and we feel like we're the best hockey country in the world, and so it's going to be exciting to have the opportunity to prove that again."

Matthews was one of the first six players named to Team USA's roster, and if anyone wants a little bit of redemption after the 4 Nations, it's him.

That's because — and I hate to bring this up, but it must be done — a Matthews' decision to chase the puck carrier into the corner allowed Connor McDavid to be wide open in the slot and fire the game-winner past goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

I don't think Matthews needs to be reminded that leaving the best player on the planet wide open between the hash marks was the wrong play in that situation… but it was. If he could get a do-over, I'm sure he would've held back and taken away that passing lane.

But, fortunately, there's a chance at redemption next February in Italy, and it seems like Matthews is looking forward to it.

"The Olympics is a bit of a ways away, but still, everybody's kind of got their mind on that just because of the importance that the Olympics brings to your country, the sport in general and just the opportunity to do that."