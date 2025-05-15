Auston Matthews Gets Eviscerated By Leafs Fans As Drought Continue In Blowout Loss To Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs fans have plenty of things to be frustrated about after watching their team no-show in their 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night, but much of their disdain is being directed towards team captain Auston Matthews.

After scoring 33 goals in 67 regular-season games played, Matthews has not managed to find the back of the net against Florida in the second-round series. The 27-year-old American has only scored two goals in 11 games this postseason.

While he has contributed three assists in five games against the Panthers in the series, Toronto fans aren't exactly pleased with what they are seeing out of their superstar player.

One fan in attendance during the Leafs' blowout loss to the Panthers in Toronto on Wednesday night let their anger out by tossing a Matthews jersey onto the ice.

"I don’t think we gave them much reason to stick around," Matthews said after the loss in regard to the negative fan reaction inside the Leafs' building.

The Leafs began their series against the Panthers with impressive wins in the opening two games of the series, but have struggled mightily as the series has carried on, and are now on the verge of elimination, down 3-2 in the series.

Folks on social media laid into Matthews and the Leafs after the team's performance in Game Five:

Matthews is in the midst of a four-year, $53 million contract that runs through the 2027-28 season. His contract carries an annual cap hit of $13.25 million, the second highest in all the NHL only behind Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl.