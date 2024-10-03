Augusta National Donates $5 Million To Hurricane Helene Relief After Home Of The Masters Endures Damage

Augusta, Georgia -- along with plenty of other communities in the Southeast -- suffered devastating damage from Hurricane Helene. Augusta National Golf Club was impacted by the storm as well and is giving back to its community to help relief efforts by donating $5 million to the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National and the Masters, announced on Thursday that the club, in partnership with the Community Foundations for the Central Savannah River Area, has donated $5 million toward relief throughout the greater Augusta community.

Augusta National has also made separate contributions to support the response and recovery efforts led by the American Red Cross and other local community partners.

"I was in Augusta in the days immediately after the storm and have seen firsthand its devastating impact," said Ridley. "Our employees, neighbors, friends and business owners need, and deserve, immediate and meaningful assistance to overcome the hardships being experienced at this moment throughout Augusta," a statement from Ridley explained.

"Augusta National and the Community Foundation each take to heart our obligation to care for our community. Our goal is to make a difference when it’s needed the most, and our hope is that our gift may inspire others to assist or ask how they may contribute to this critical mission."

The announcement of the sizable donation comes just days after Augusta National announced that it was "assessing the effects" the club and golf course itself suffered from the storm.

The overall extent of the damage at Augusta National is still unknown, but drone footage above Magnolia Lane, the iconic entrance to the golf course, shows the property took a direct hit from the storm with countless trees being taken out.

It will likely take a considerable amount of time to restore things to some form of normalcy in and around Augusta, but Augusta Nationals' donation is a phenomenal gesture that will go a long way throughout the community.