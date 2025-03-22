Auburn's Bruce Pearl Uses NCAA Tournament Platform To Advocate For The Release Of Hostage Edan Alexander

LEXINGTON, Ky - Auburn coach Bruce Pearl is known for using his social media platform to advocate against violence in the Middle East, but tonight, following the win over Creighton, the Tigers coach used his NCAA Tournament platform to put more attention to Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander, who is being held hostage in Gaza.

For Pearl, this is obviously a subject that is close to his heart, posting frequently about the ongoing situation overseas. So, he asked his players if they would be OK if he opened the postgame press conference with his thoughts on the current hostage being held.

The Auburn coach advocated for the release of Edan Alexander, before taking any questions about the Tigers win over Creighton.

"I get asked a lot how this basketball program has become so competitive over the last eight years. Well, you're looking at the reasons right here. But for me, I believe it was God's plan to give us this success, success beyond what we deserve," Bruce Pearl mentioned. "To give us this platform. To give us an opportunity to start this conference briefly and remind the world that Edan Alexander is still held hostage in Gaza right now. An American held hostage and not enough people in this country know his name.

"I asked the players if I started out this press conference and called out the name of an American, bring the hostages home."

Obviously, the focus of the Auburn basketball team is now on playing Michigan in the Sweet Sixteen next weekend in Atlanta. But tonight, Bruce Pearl wanted to make sure his voice was heard on one of the biggest stages possible for a coach.

The 21-year-old Edan Alexander, who was born in the United States, is reportedly one of 59 hostages still being held in Gaza following turmoil that has continued to boil recently.

As for his basketball team, Auburn showed on Saturday night that it is dangerous, though the No.1 overall seed should give that away. But after finishing the regular season with multiple losses, along with an early SEC Tournament exit, the Tigers needed a game like the one produced against Creighton.

Now, the Tigers get to play just under two hours away from their campus, with the Sweet Sixteen surely bringing a home-crowd environment.

But for tonight, just for a minute or so, Bruce Pearl wanted the country to focus on something else besides basketball.