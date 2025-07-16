Auburn WR Malcolm Simmons Arrested For Domestic Assault, Adding To The Tigers Off-Field Problems

Hugh Freeze is once again dealing with another arrest, which is the second one for Auburn in two weeks

Auburn wide receiver Malcolm Simmons was arrested on Wednesday night in Lee County, Alabama on a domestic assault charge.

According to jail records, Simmons was booked at 6:20 p.m. for domestic assault by strangulation or suffocation, and had his bond set at $20,000.

This is the second arrest in the past two weeks for the Auburn football program, as linebacker DJ Barker was arrested on numerous drug charges, including trafficking. Now, just eight days later, Hugh Freeze is dealing with another off-field issue as the Tigers prepare to start fall camp for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Malcolm Simmons hauled in 40 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns. As the Tigers welcomed quarterback Jackson Arnold to the plains, Simmons was one of the better playmakers that Auburn has returning to the team.

The former 4-star receiver from Alexander City, Alabama was a prized recruit for Hugh Freeze as part of the 2024 recruiting class. Now, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in court, especially with Freeze counting on him to be one of the starting receivers this season.

Clearly, Auburn would love to just get the season started by now, especially after the last few weeks of bad news, along with the weird fascination that folks have had with Hugh Freeze and his golfing.

"I really haven't had to defend it. I just – you know, it's something I enjoy doing, but I assure you it

does not take away from my time working to take Auburn back to the top of the college football world," Freeze said this week at SEC Media Days.

As for Malcolm Simmons, he is still listed in the inmate directory of the Lee County jail as of 9:55 p.m. and further details of his incident will be made public when the police releases his arrest report. We will continue to monitor this developing story.