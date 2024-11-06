With Little To Celebrate For Football, Auburn Students Roll Toomer's Corner After Donald Trump Wins Election

This college football season has been one to forget for the Auburn Tigers. Sitting at 3-6 on the year with those three wins coming over Alabama A&M, New Mexico, and Kentucky, Auburn fans have had nothing to celebrate this fall, which means Toomer's Corner hasn't been shown any love.

Auburn students and fans traditionally roll the well-known corner in town with toilet paper after big-time football wins. The Tigers didn't win nor play a football game on Tuesday night, but a win in the eyes of many students on campus did occur with Donald Trump defeating Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election.

The Trump victory was the perfect excuse for some Auburn students to take their rolls of toilet paper down to Toomer's Corner and celebrate in what turned into an awesome, patriotic scene.

Hundreds of students made their way to Toomer's Corner, tossed their toilet paper rolls into the trees, and then proceeded to belt the ‘Star Spangled Banner.’

Donald Trump dominated the vote in Alabama with more than 64% of the vote and won every state that represents the Southeastern Conference electorally.

Auburn students celebrating Trump's victory is a perfect representation of young people not only in the South but across the country, who have long been fed up with the Biden-Harris administration and the liberal, identity-obsessed politics influencing so many aspects of life both on and off college campuses.