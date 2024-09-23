Internet Crushes Auburn QB For Completely Innocent Comment

Auburn QB Payton Thorne is getting crushed online, but people need to dial it back.

The Tigers lost to Arkansas 24-14 this past weekend, and Auburn QB Hank Brown was benched after getting the start in favor of Payton Thorne.

Throwing three interceptions on a total of 13 attempts is a great way to get your butt glued to the bench.

Payton Thorne crushed over vanilla comment.

Following the game, Thorne told the media that his advice for Brown was simply to just stay off his phone. Simple and smart.

For reasons that I don't understand, people decided to pile on Thorne as if he had taken a shot at his teammate - which he most definitely did not.

People need to dial it back and relax. Anyone with a brain and an ounce of common sense can tell Thorne is talking about ignoring the noise on social media.

He's not taking a shot at Hank Brown. He's not implying Brown played poorly because he's addicted to his phone or distracted by what's online.

Thorne is telling him to ignore anyone outside the program. Tune out the distractions. It's great advice that more people should listen to.

Instead, the internet is trying to spin it into something it's not because we live in a very stupid time.

Stop and think before reacting to something online. It's pretty simple, but apparently not easy for a lot of people. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.