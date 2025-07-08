Auburn LB Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges, Faces Stiff Punishment

Auburn linebacker D'Angelo "DJ" Barber was arrested on Monday after authorities stopped the redshirt freshman in Dadeville, carrying 2.5 pounds of weed, a firearm and equipment suggesting drug trafficking activity. The 19-year-old now faces three charges stemming from his arrest, two of which are considered felonies.

Barber joined Auburn as part of the 2024 recruiting class, appearing in just one game last season. He was stopped for a traffic violation while driving on Highway 280, while joined by his friend, Marcell Brewster. Authorities searched Barber's vehicle based on probable cause.

Per a release statement from the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Barber has been charged with trafficking marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, "investigators recovered 2.5 pounds of marijuana, THC vapes, digital scales, marijuana packaging, $1,897 in U.S. currency and a Glock 19 9mm pistol."

Barber was taken into custody at the Tallapoosa County Jail on Monday morning, with his bond set at $28,500.

Auburn's athletic department has not commented on Barber's arrest as of this reporting. An investigation is ongoing concerning Barber's arrest.

