Auburn’s Buzzer-Beater Against Texas A&M Taken Away, Sends College Basketball World Into Frenzy

The SEC may only be two games into conference play, but we very well could have already seen the craziest game of the regular season between Texas A&M and Auburn on Tuesday night.

The Tigers took a 47-37 lead into halftime and looked primed to cruise to a win on their home floor after extending their lead to 16 points with 13:29 left in the contest. But then, things changed.

The Aggies put together a 24-6 run, and somehow took the lead with just under nine minutes to go. They weren't done there, either, as they jumped out to a 12-point advantage with 5:08 on the clock. Momentum shifted back in Auburn's favor, somehow, and the Tigers trailed by two points with five seconds remaining.

The game was drunk, but then it became incoherent.

After a scramble on the floor following a Texas A&M missed free throw with two seconds left, Auburn was left with 0.6 seconds to try and get off a buzzer-beater. It appeared that KeShawn Murphy hit the shot of his life just beyond the half-court line, but after an incredibly lengthy review, officials reversed the made bucket and waved the game-winner off.

It's impossible to tell, watching in real-time, whether Murphy got the basketball out of his hand in time.

College hoops fans proceeded to do their own digging and rounded up just about every angle imaginable of the shot, and, well, conclusions were still mixed.

While A&M fans are obviously thrilled about the outcome, the Auburn faithful are understandably furious and drumming up theories about what exactly the referees could have seen to overturn the call.

The postgame comments from Auburn head coach Steven Pearl will only add fuel to that fire, as he explained that officials did not communicate at all about the final verdict.

"I don’t have a clear understanding of the reasoning behind it, what they were going off of," Pearl said, referring to the referees. "There was zero communication. They didn’t say a word. They just said it was no good and went off the floor. We’re going to gather more information and, hopefully, we can elaborate on it."

The Tigers' loss to Texas A&M comes just three days after they fell to Georgia in overtime on the road. Auburn also lost to Houston back in November by a point with a chance to win it at the buzzer.