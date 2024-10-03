Auburn Football Shares Pro-Alabama Post On Social Media As Program Continues To Take L's

The Auburn football program simply can't get out of its own way.

The Tigers sitting at 2-3 on the year with all three losses coming at home and head coach Hugh Freeze constantly throwing players under the bus wasn't enough, apparently, because now the team's official X account is making major mistakes as well.

Outside of accidentally posting some NSFW content to the Auburn football feed, the person behind the account committed the second-worst sin imaginable on Wednesday afternoon by posting pro-Alabama content.

Over the weekend, former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett lost a bet to Los Angeles Rams teammate Miller Forristall, who went to Alabama. With the Tide getting the best of Georgia in the all-time thriller, Bennett owned up to the bet and wore an Alabama hat in the Rams' team facility.

A well-known Alabama account shared the photo of Bennett on X, and for whatever reason, the photo ended up on Auburn's official account after the social media manager hit the re-post button, clearly on accident. The re-post was quickly undone, but the Internet never sleeps and screenshots live forever.

Mistakes happen, but my goodness this is a big one that could not have possibly come at a worse time for Auburn football and Tiger fans.

For anyone who stays off social media for the most part - kudos to you - these types of errors actually happen a fair bit on major accounts. You have an actual human, or humans in most cases, with access to these accounts and those same folks have their own personal accounts as well.

Social media managers may even have half a dozen or more accounts logged into the same device, they simply forget to switch between the main account and their personal, and this is sometimes the result.

The obvious question here, though, is how did someone who appears to be an Alabama fan land the social media manager role at Auburn? A Crimson Tide supporter working for Auburn seems like risky business.