'Call God': Auburn Is Final Four Bound, But Had To Suffer Through Tense Moments Regarding Johni Broome

A quiet panic ensued for the Auburn coaching staff during the second half after Johni Broome went down in the second half with an apparent elbow and leg injury. You could feel the silence inside State Farm Arena in Atlanta as Auburn fans started shifting their focus from the game against Michigan State after the Tigers won 70-64, to the health of their star player.

The obvious storyline coming out of the Tigers win over Michigan State is that Auburn is moving on to the Final Four next weekend in San Antonio. But, the underlying cause of concern will be the health of Auburn's Johni Broome.

This all occurred near the halfway point of the second half, as Broome went down awkwardly on his leg, and elbow. He immediately grabbed his non-shooting elbow, grimacing in pain, while looking to say ‘I’m Done' as he headed toward the locker room.

As for the game itself, Michigan State only led for 22 seconds of action, taking the 8-6 lead just four minutes into the matchup. For Auburn, it did not look back after retaking the lead at the 14:41 mark of the first half.

Following the game, Bruce Pearl loudly exclaimed ‘Call God’, during his postgame interview. Well, that's exactly who Auburn fans were talking to when Johni Broome went down in the second half.

Johni Broome Says He'll Be Ready For Final Four. Tigers Are Rolling

After receiving X-Rays in the locker room area, CBS reported that the scans came back negative, which allowed Broome to return to the game. But, it was easy to notice that he was still feeling the effects of the fall, grabbing his elbow countless times as he returned to the court.

"Best player in the country. He was a beast on the inside. It was a Willis Reed moment. He comes back out and bangs the 3-ball," Bruce Pearl said postgame

The broadcast crew would point out every time the Auburn star would even touch that part of his arm, which only added to the anticipation of a postgame examination. Obviously, if the training staff did not feel comfortable enough to allow him back into the game, he would not have returned on two different occasions.

But it was how this basketball team continued to battle on against the Spartans, and not get flustered by the Broome injury, that should tell you everything you need to know about this Auburn squad.

Asked after the game how he was feeling, and if he would be ready in six days, Broome made sure to give his teammates all the love.

"For sure, it was a scary mokent. My team had my back, no drop off. I will be ready next week, but all glory to God," Johni Broome said.

But, this will be something to monitor over the next six days leading up to the semifinals on Saturday night against Florida. The Tigers and Gators have played once this season, with Florida winning 90-81 on the plains.