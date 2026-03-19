Auburn Does Steven Pearl No Favors, Releases BRUTAL Win Total Graphic

Holy self-awareness, Batman! Could you guys be any worse at reading a room?

The Auburn Tigers' basketball program has been the subject of intense scrutiny this basketball season.

For starters, one of the most successful coaches in program history, Bruce Pearl, stepped down prior to the start of the season and appointed his son, Steven, as his immediate successor.

This prompted many critics of Pearl and even fans of the program to accuse their former coach of leaning on nepotism to hire his replacement (an accusation he hasn't exactly shot down).

Then there was the issue of the Tigers lobbying to be selected for the NCAA Tournament with 16 losses.

While they played a brutal schedule and were going up against a historically weak bubble, the selection committee ultimately decided against including them in the bracket, and many opposing fans were all too eager to rub the Tigers' noses in it.

Amidst all the ridicule these past few months, Auburn's official X account decided to release a graphic for their first-year head coach that not only fanned the flames, but hosed them in gasoline in the process.

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

I had to check multiple times to see if this was a parody account (it's not, it's real).

Holy self-awareness, Batman! Could you guys be any worse at reading a room?

Auburn has been getting raked over the coals all season, and especially these past few weeks with their former coach lobbying for his son to make the tournament, and you go and release this?

This is almost as bad as raising a banner for getting knocked out in the first round (almost).

The internet understood the assignment with this one, taking the Tigers to task and ensuring that the poor social media manager who runs this account needed to take a personal day or two after the fine folks on X were done with them.

Absolutely brutal.

I had to read most of these with a hand covering my face, because the second-hand embarrassment was so real.

Auburn just needs to win a few NIT games and stay off the radar this offseason.

No more graphics about how Steven Pearl has the most wins of a rookie coach on Tuesdays during a waxing crescent moon before the Spring Equinox or anything of that nature.

Pick up some recruiting wins, nail the transfer portal, and hope the radioactive levels of hate from the 2025-26 season start to dissipate by September.

It's going to be a long summer on The Plains, that's for sure.