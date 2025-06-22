Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Applauds President Donald Trump's 'Courageous' Iran Strikes

Peace through strength in America is back.

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl praised President Donald Trump’s strategic decision to strike Iranian nuclear weapons development facilities on June 21, a move that curbed Iran’s attempts at building a nuclear weapon.

Pearl, a prominent Jewish figure in sports, has consistently used his platform to emphasize the strong alliance between Israel and the United States while combating rising antisemitism.

"Thank you, Mr President, for your strength and vision, keeping us safe," Pearl posted on X. "Proud of our troops!

"You did what no one has had the courage to do for far too long. You were patient and clear. Pray for Peace through prosperity in the Middle East, expand now on the AA. You prevented a War."

President Trump’s decisive deployment of B-2 stealth bombers against three critical Iranian nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — demonstrated fearless leadership.

The swift operation, named "Midnight Hammer," lauded for thwarting Iran’s nuclear ambitions, earned strong support from Pearl, who, like many Americans, trusted Trump’s judgment amid the escalating Israel-Iran war.

Pearl added, "Thank you God for your protection over our troops. We are not at war with Iran, we are at war with Iran's military nuclear program. The President wants peace, now the ball is in the court of the Iranian leadership. Iran's terrorist reach has been diminished but still present."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commended Trump for his commitment to supporting Israel against liberal backlash.

"President Trump and I often say peace through strength. First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, President Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength," Netanyahu said over the weekend.

Pearl, who led the Auburn Tigers to the Final Four in the 2025 March Madness tournament before falling to the champion Florida Gators, has been vocal about his support for Trump and the Republican Party’s backing of Israel. In a previous interview with OutKick host Dan Dakich, Pearl elaborated on this stance.

"You have another element, and it's a larger element in the Republican Party that are trying to bring the deficit down, and I get that," he said. "And so they're sitting there going, 'Look, we spent all this money in Ukraine. We're spending all this money right now in the Middle East.'"

"Israel is a good investment," he added, likening the international partnership to an NIL scenario. "It's our greatest ally. The things that they're able to do for us, technologically, (with) AI, militarily; it's unbelievable. The return on investment and they have kept a nuclear weapon away from Iran."

