Auburn's Chad Baker-Mazara Solidifies Himself As The Most Immature 25 Year Old In College Basketball

In order to be a great athlete, you have to have an immeasurable amount of confidence. Some of those athletes are the quiet-confident type, while others wear their emotions on their sleeve. Then there is Auburn guard Chad Baker-Mazara, who oozes confidence out of every pour of his body.

With Baker-Mazara being the second-leading scorer for the Tigers, who are unquestionably the best basketball team in the country at this point in time, he has every reason to be dripping with confidence.

There is a fine line between looking confident and coming across as arrogant, and Baker-Mazara crossed that line so long ago he can't even see it anymore.

Baker-Mazara scored 15 points in Auburns' 98-70 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. Long after the final buzzer sounded, he decided to stand at midcourt and point to either Sooner players, fans, or both, and shout "get your ass home."

He did this while standing six inches from his head coach, Bruce Pearl, who was clearly a bit uncomfortable with it, after beating an average Oklahoma team that was a considerable road underdog.

Oh, and we can't forget that he fouled out of the game after picking up a technical with nearly 10 minutes left in the contest.

Weird, over-the-top behavior, but it gets even weirder when you consider that Baker-Mazara is a 25-year-old ‘grown’ man. You could expect this type of stuff from a young player, but this man has been able to legally buy alcohol for four full years.

While some Auburn fans may give Baker-Mazara a pass for stuff like this, any who remember last year's season can't be happy about what they're seeing out of him beyond his scoring.

The Tigers, a 4-seed, were upset by 13-seed Yale in the opening round of last year's NCAA Tournament and many put much of the blame on Baker-Mazara's shoulders.

The 25-year-old averaged 10 points and nearly 22 minutes of action for Auburn a season ago but decided to blatantly throw an elbow just three minutes into the game against Yale, which resulted in an ejection. The Tigers controlled the game early, but a man down, the Bulldogs came back to steal the contest.

One would imagine after that experience and one more trip around the sun that Baker-Mazara would have matured up just a bit, but that doesn't seem to be the case.