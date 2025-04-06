Attention Hog Nick Castellanos Tries To Steal Spotlight From Alex Ovechkin

There are three things you can count on in life: death, taxes, and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos popping off on the same day that something monumental happens.

As you probably know, Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin did the unthinkable Sunday and passed Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal-scoring record by notching his 895th tally, which came against the New York Islanders.

This is a seminal moment in sports history that everyone who watched it will remember for the rest of their lives. But moments after it happened, Castellanos was trying to make the moment about himself.

On Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he jacked a grand slam deep into the left field bleachers at Citizens Bank Park.

Of course, grand slams happen all the time, but Castellanos’ dinger on this day is especially the latest in a long line of incidents where the Phillies' outfielder performed exceptionally well on the same day that something consequential happened.

In his career, Castellanos has hit a home run or game-winning at-bat on the same day that:

Thom Brenneman apologized for using a gay slur

The Kansas City Royals eulogized a local veteran on a broadcast

The Toronto Blue Jays discussed their manager's DUI

Memorial Day was observed

The Phillies honored a former manager that had a stroke

Willie Mays died

Donald Trump was almost assassinated

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 election

I don’t know how this guy manages to do it. It’s frankly uncanny that literally within hours of something crazy happening, Castellanos decides to turn into Babe Ruth.

He’s probably not trying to get attention, but he’s getting it in the most insane fashion nonetheless.