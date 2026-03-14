MADNESS! Atlantic-10 Seminal Was One of The Craziest Endings You'll Ever See

The tournament hasn't even started, but the madness of march is already upon us.

The tournament hasn't even started, but the madness of March is already upon us.

During the final 15 seconds of the Atlantic-10 semifinal between top-seeded St. Louis and Dayton, there were eight points scored, three lead changes, including two made 3s, no free throws, no timeouts and a near coast-to-coast buzzer beater.

After trading 3s, Dayton's 7"1' sophomore from France, Amaël L'Etang tipped in a Jordan Derkack missed lay-up with .6 seconds left on the clock, eventually being the deciding bucket in the Flyer's 70-69 win over the Billikens.

If you pay close attention to the video, Dayton is very lucky the referees were gracious, because one of its players clearly runs on the court to hug L'Etang thinking he just hit a buzzer-beater. An assistant coach can be seen running after him like a parent whose child just ran away at the park, dragging him back to the sideline, as the other coach points to the scoreboard showing there is still time left. The only thing that could have made this ending crazier, would have been a technical foul and a game-winning free throw at the other end.

With the win, the Flyers (22-11) advance to the Atlantic 10 Championship final at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. They'll play the winner of Saint Joseph's or VCU.

This win will most likely lead to Miami of Ohio falling to the "Last Four in", according to Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology update. Miami (OH)'s quest for a perfect season ended in heartbreak in the quarterfinal of the MAC quarterfinals.