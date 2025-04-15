Atlanta Hawks Star Trae Young Throws Tantrum, Gets Ejected Against Orlando Magic: VIDEO

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young suffered a total meltdown on the court in the closing moments of Tuesday night's play-in game against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando appeared in control throughout the game.

When the Hawks were down 20 in the fourth quarter, Young pulled off a terrific nutmeg on a Magic defender before he threw a chest pass at a nearby referee, prompting a technical to be called.

In full ‘F it’ mode, Young was cursing out and faking passes to the refs, hoping to catch them looking foolish.

Young took the biggest L Tuesday night with his tantrum. He exited the game with 28 points, six assists, and one steal.

The Hawks will surely be faced with questions over their future, which is currently in the hands of Young.

When his team needed him most, Trae went cold. Young went scoreless in the first quarter, going 0-for-5 from the field.

The Magic won, 120-95.

Young averaged 24.2 points and a whopping 11.6 assists per game this regular season. Time will tell if Young's antics will be worth the trouble in Atlanta.

Atlanta has one more shot at staying alive in the postseason. The Hawks will take on the winner of the Heat-Bulls play-in game to earn a playoff spot.

Young could be in line for a suspension or a possible fine for his outburst against the refs.

