Atlanta Falcons Show Us Once Again They Don't Trust Kirk Cousins

Do the Atlanta Falcons not trust Kirk Cousins?

The question seems outrageous considering the Falcons have installed Cousins as their starting quarterback and paid a handsome $180 million contract that includes $90 million fully guaranteed this year and next to have him.

Falcons Had Chance To Win

But there are ongoing signs that would make any thoughtful person wonder because what the team did at the contract negotiating table and what it's doing beyond that financial realm beg questions.

The biggest questions came Sunday night in a 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Right there on national television, the Falcons basically told us they don't trust Cousins. That's because when they needed a huge offensive play in a critical moment, the Falcons took the ball out of Cousins' hands.

That's not hyperbole.

The Falcons, needing a touchdown to take the lead in the final minute of the game, had the football at the Kansas City 13-yard line. Victory was in sight.

Falcons Waste Two Plays

The Falcons faced a third-and-1 situation to extend the drive. And so they let Cousins, at 36 years old and with 13 years of NFL experience, throw the football to convert a first down.

No they didn't.

The Falcons handed the football to Tyler Allgeier on an inside run with 1:03 to play. Allgeier, the team's backup running back, was stuffed for no gain.

Hmmm.

Let's rethink this, the Falcons said. So, they called timeout.

The Chiefs, perhaps fearful the next few downs might have Cousins leading Atlanta to a score, also called time out and that was the one officials recognized.

So on fourth down, with 56 seconds to play and still needing that fateful yard to continue the drive, the Falcons again literally took the ball out of Cousins' hands.

They called for a handoff to Bijan Robinson on a wide run.

And that play lost 3 yards.

The Chiefs then took over and won the game.

"Just kind of reversed out and handed it off and then from there didn't have too much of a vantage point so there's not much I can offer you," Cousins said of the fourth-down play.

Why Pay And Not Trust Cousins?

So, one must ask, what is the freaking point of giving a quarterback a $180 million contract if you're not going to let him throw on either of the game's two most important downs?

Yes, it's a second guess. Of course, it is. And it deserves a second guess because the first guess by the Falcons was a disaster that perhaps cost them the game.

So you're darn tootin' we're second-guessing.

The thing is no one else seemed to do that after the game.

Reporters didn't ask coach Raheem Morris or Cousins why the $180 million quarterback wasn't given a chance to make a 1-yard completion on consecutive downs with the game hanging in the balance.

Now, it should be noted, the Falcons were managing a couple of injuries to offensive line starters. So perhaps that played into the decision to not pass. The backups thus didn't have to hold blocks for Cousins while he tried to complete a 1-yard pass.

Cousins Didn't Change The Play

It should also be noted, however, that the same makeshift line was then asked to run block on two consecutive plays. And failing to get any push on third down, was then asked to get Robinson on the edge for a whole yard on fourth down.

Yeah, the offensive line injury excuse doesn't apply in either case.

This was Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson losing his mind.

This was also Cousins, a good soldier, declining to change the play in the huddle or complain so bitterly during the time out as to force coaches to give him the opportunity to make a play.

Either way, this says the Falcons don't trust Cousins.

And, got to say it, it's not the first time.

Penix Jr. Pick Also Raised Trust Issue

The first time came during the NFL draft when the Falcons, weeks after signing Cousins to his huge contract, selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall selection in the first round.

And the trust thing extended beyond picking a guy to eventually replace Cousins weeks after hiring Cousins.

The Falcons, you'll recall, didn't tell Cousins of their intentions until moments before they made the selection. So they obviously didn't trust them to keep the possibility secret.

There is a pattern starting to show here.

And the pattern suggests the Falcons trust Cousins enough to let him start at quarterback right now. But that trust is limited.