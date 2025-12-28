Atlanta Falcons Are Searching For New Direction And That Could Include Former QB Matt Ryan

That Atlanta Falcons, on their way to their eighth consecutive losing season, are looking to possibly change everything in the next couple of weeks and that apparently includes reaching out to former quarterback Matt Ryan as part of what would be a significant organizational shift.

As reported first by FOX and confirmed by OutKick, Falcons owner Arthur Blank has talked to Ryan in recent weeks about possibly working for the team atop the leadership structure.

Blank Explores Adding Matt Ryan

The two men have a good relationship and have talked regularly for years but lately the conversation has included Blank floating the idea of Ryan taking on a decision-making role atop the team's braintrust.

Ryan, 40 and serving as an analyst for the CBS pregame show, has not agreed to join the Falcons. Indeed, a source told OutKick a formal offer has not been made.

But it's clear Blank is looking for answers to make some changes once this season is over.

That may or may not include firing head coach Raheem Morris but more likely general manager Terry Fontenot, who has been with the club since 2021 and has failed to make the team a winner.

Terry Fontenot Under Microscope

This season has been especially difficult for Fontenot because his grand scheme to fix the club's quarterback position has clearly failed.

You'll recall the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a $180 million free agent contract in 2024. Quarterback position solved.

Nope.

Weeks after adding Cousins, Fontenot's front office decided to double down on the position and draft Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 draft.

The plan, as articulated by the Falcons at the time, was to start Cousins and let him lead the team to the playoffs while Penix Jr. learned under the veteran.

That didn't last very long because Cousins struggled late in 2024 and was benched in December.

Falcons Haven't Solved QB Issue

The Penix Jr. promotion meant Cousins was done as Morris said it would be the rookie's team the rest of the season and into the 2025 season.

Except Penix Jr didn't play well this season, throwing 9 TD passes and 11 interceptions. And then he suffered a knee injury.

So the Falcons had to go back to Cousins, who has managed a 3-3 record in his six starts but still hasn't exactly played up to his $180 million contract.

That leaves the Falcons, who boasted having two great quarterback options, looking like they have none. Or at least looking like they have quarterback uncertainty with a veteran who has been inconsistent and a youngster who came with an injury history and is injured.

That all points to Fontenot.

The Falcons, you should know, have the longest postseason drought in the NFC.

But despite the fact they play in a division that is not strong with Carolina and Tampa Bay pillow fighting for the NFC South lead with records hovering around .500, the Falcons have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

No wonder Blank is looking for answers.