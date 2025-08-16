Atlanta Falcons Owner Backed Kamala Without A Single Primary Vote But Says Democracy Now Under Pressure

It's routine for NFL owners to join the home team broadcast of a preseason game and talk about, well, whatever they want because they own the team. Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank took his turn on Friday night and decided to make a statement about democracy in the United States.

Arthur Blank Reveals His Political Opinion

In discussing the Arthur M. Blank Foundation on the telecast of the Tennessee Titans and Falcons, Blank said:

"We recycle back through our family foundation. And I couldn't be prouder of the work that they're doing and the connection we have with our grantees, but more importantly, the connection we have [to the population in this area as well.]

"We do a lot of work in democracy today, which is obviously under pressure, and we try to respond in the best ways that we can."

Wait.

Blank thinks democracy in the United States today is "obviously under pressure?"

United States Not A Democracy

Firstly, let's understand the United States is not a democracy. It is a constitutional republic. The Constitution doesn't use the term "democracy" anywhere but does guarantee a "republican form of government" in Article IV, Section 4.

That's not the point.

The point is, Blank said on national television – yes, the game was broadcast on NFL Network, which picked up the Falcons' feed – that democracy in the United States is under pressure despite the fact he's a democrat and endorsed Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris, you must remember, was the Democratic Party candidate for president despite not garnering a single 2024 Democratic Party primary vote. All of those went to Joe Biden.

Except the Democratic Party didn't care about Biden's primary votes when he was unmasked as unfit, so the party that Arthur Blank belongs to pivoted to free and fair primary elections, like in a proper democracy, to let the people pick a new candidate.

No it didn't.

No Primary Votes For Kamala

The Democrats didn't hold any open primaries and instead called a virtual roll of Biden delegates who anointed Harris. Harris’s path to the nomination bypassed primary election votes entirely.

This, by the way, is ironic considering the party that crowned Harris as their queen later organized protests against having a king.

We're not saying Blank definitively believes Trump is trying to crown himself even though the club owner's democracy "under pressure" description suggests that's exactly what he thinks.

But we are certain Blank was completely on Queen Kamala's team because his $3.328 million donation to her campaign was the most of any other NFL owner.

"Kamala Harris is the right leader at a critical time in our country who can bring people together and help business and communities thrive," Blank said in a statement prior to the national election.

That statement aged about as well as the Falcons' lead against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.