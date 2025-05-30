The Atlanta Falcons Wisely Deleted The Worst Self-Troll Post Of All Time

Once you see it, you can't unsee it.

Someone in the Atlanta Falcons marketing team is cleaning out his office right now.

The Falcons are in the middle of their OTA schedule , so the social media creators are putting in some offseason work for the Birds. Their idea: getting a picture of safety Jessie Bates III and defensive back Mike Ford Jr. posing and getting their swag on.

But shortly after they posted the picture, they deleted it. What, you may ask, is so wrong about two defenders posing and looking cool?

Well, I'll let you see for yourself.

See it now? I can guarantee you most Atlanta Falcons - and New England Patriots fans - do.

Those jersey numbers are going to invoke the worst possible nightmares for football fans in The Peach State.

It’s the exact same score that the Patriots came back from in Super Bowl LI to win 34-28 in overtime. In an ironic twist of fate, both Bates and Ford Jr. are standing in the exact positions in which the numbers were arranged on the score bug (broadcast by Fox Sports) for that monumental game.

Atlanta literally can’t move past that moment, even when they aren’t trying to. It still lives rent-free in their subconscious.

An avalanche of fans quickly torched the Falcons and called for the team to hit that delete button as fast as possible - which the team did.

For Pats fans, that Super Bowl is the gift that keeps on giving - even in a random OTA in May. But for Falcons fans, it's the core memory that sticks around and pops up when you least expect it.