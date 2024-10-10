Atlanta Falcons Catch A Stray During Hurricane Milton Coverage On The Weather Channel

Hurricane Milton made its way across the Florida peninsula from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, leaving quite a bit of destruction in its wake.

I hope everyone in its path came out alright. I know here in the Orlando area some parts of town are seeing some nasty flooding, but where I live we didn't even lose power.

This means that somehow, the Atlanta Falcons taking more damage from Milton than I did, and I live in the dreaded "Cone of Uncertainty" (my favorite gadget from Get Smart!).

That's because they got a bit of collateral damage courtesy of The Weather Channel's Paul Goodloe.

The Weather Channel vet was doing his thing somewhere in the storm's path when he busted out an analogy to describe why people shouldn't feel complacent after the first half of the hurricane was past them.

I think Falcons fans may have a sense of where this is headed…

"You might still be in the eye; there's a lot more to go," Goodloe said. "I think back to the Atlanta Falcons — first-half Super Bowl (LI) winner. We know what happened in the second half when the Patriots came back to life.

"So, do not sleep on the second half of Milton."

I swear Falcons fans must still see the numbers "28-3" in their sleep. They can't even catch a break when the team is playing well. We just had Kirk Cousins lead them to a win — in primetime, no less — after throwing for 500 yards against a division rival, and less than a week later, they're still getting dogged about something that happened in 2017.

By now, they're probably used to it, because it doesn't seem like they will stop hearing about it anytime soon.

At least not until another team blows a Super Bowl in a worse way.