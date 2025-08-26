Athletics Will Play Games In Las Vegas, Signaling Intention To Go Through With Relocation

The organization formerly known as the Oakland Athletics, now known as just the Athletics, despite playing in Sacramento, is trying to endear itself to its new home.

While the release of the 2026 Major League Baseball schedule didn't have too many surprises, the biggest one is that the Athletics will be playing six games next year in Las Vegas. Those six games will come in one week in June, for a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers and a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Both series will run from June 8-10, with an off day on the June 11, then another series from June 12-14.

This is the first regular season series in Las Vegas for the Athletics, who are ostensibly set to move to the desert in time for the start of the 2028 season. But will that actually happen?

RELATED: The Athletics New Stadium In Las Vegas Is Already In Serious Financial Trouble

Can Athletics Actually Get Their Stadium Situation Fixed?

The latest update on the Athletics' new $2 billion stadium on the strip is that it remains on track to open on time, but significant financing questions remain.

Owner John Fisher received a massive handout from Nevada taxpayers, but as one of the league's "poorest" owners, he still requires a significant outside investment to finish construction. Fisher, despite those question marks, claims he has the remaining financing lined up. That's according to team president Marc Badain.

Badain also said that the 2026 games are intended to build excitement among the local community for relocation.

"The games will have more significance behind them, and the community will be a little more excited to go see all the starters and all the players on the team that are going to be here in a couple of years," Badain said in a statement. "Big League Weekends are fun, and we enjoy coming out for those, but this has a lot more importance to it since it’s part of the early regular season."

By June 2026, Badain expects construction to be at a point where the frame of the ballpark is visible.

"I think the entire exterior shell will be pretty close to framed," Badain said. "You’ll start to see the core of the building by then."

Currently, the stadium site is undergoing grading, with the bowl of the eventual stadium taking shape. It's still a bit of "believe it when we see it" with the Athletics, but it's a sign that the team, at least for now, remains committed to moving. Forcing fans to sit outside for a game in Las Vegas in June though? Not the best way to endear yourselves.