The Athletics Needing To Push Their Broken Down Golf Cart Might Be The Saddest Thing Ever

We all know the Athletics are in a transitional period as they play the next few seasons in Sacramento while they wait for their new home in Las Vegas to be completed.

So, they're one of two teams (the Tampa Bay Rays are the other, albeit for a very different reason) playing in a minor league stadium.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

However, I'd argue that even teams in minor league parks should still be equipped with Major League caliber golf carts, and it does not appear that the Athletics were, in this case.

The Mets were in the California capital on Saturday and in the top of the second inning, center fielder Jose Siri went down in a heap after fouling a ball off of his own leg.

Siri was in some serious discomfort — understandably; that looked like it hurt like hell — and returned to the Mets dugout but was unable to make it to the visiting clubhouse. So, a pair of golf carts were scrambled to help him out… kind of.

Siri hopped in one golf cart, which had no problem cruising along the warning track and out the back of the stadium.

As for the other one, it had a hell of a time getting off the field under its own power.

Oh no, the injury cart almost needed an injury cart.

Of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball, this had to happen to the Athletics, didn't it? They did nothing to deserve it. It just makes sense.

It's almost poetic or symbolic in a way, too.

However, despite that golf cart-related hiccup and the less than stellar optics of a bunch of dudes trying to push it behind the fence, on the field, it was a pretty good day for the Athletics, who wound up winning this game over the Mets by a score of 3-1.