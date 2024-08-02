Athletes Are Obsessed With The Chocolate Muffins In Olympic Village

Paris' Olympic Village hasn't exactly received glowing reviews. Since before the Games even began, athletes have complained about cardboard anti-sex beds, overcrowded dorms, a lack of air conditioning and a shortage of protein. One thing no one is griping about, though, is the chocolate muffin situation.

Yes, apparently the cafeterias in Olympic Village are serving up the most delectable chocolate muffins the athletes of the world have ever put in their mouths.

It all started last week when Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen posted a series of TikTok videos declaring his love for the sweet treat. In one of the clips, which has received over 15 million views, one of Christiansen's teammates is captioned saying, "I feel like you’re just here for the chocolate muffins," before flipping the camera around to show the self-proclaimed "Muffin Man" messily devouring one of the desserts.

In another TikTok, Christiansen is seen eating muffins from a secret drawer by his bed with his nose covered in chocolate.

"Guys, I think I have a problem."

"I literally cannot stop," he added in the comments.

And Christiansen isn't the only one who feels this way. Stephen Nedoroscik and Brody Malone — members of the bronze-medal-winning U.S. men’s gymnastics team — confirmed that the muffins are top-notch.

"I had my first one this morning…oh my gosh, they’re really good," Malone said. "They’re so gooey."

"And there’s that filling of chocolate in the middle," added Nedoroscik, a pommel horse specialist. "It is delicious."

Gymnast Aleah Finnegan — competing for Team Philippines in gymnastics — gave her own review on TikTok. And she now understands the hype.

Reportedly, this chocolatey spectacle in question is made by French commercial patisserie and international distributor Coup de Pates, which has partnered with the Olympics to provide baked goods to the Village.

Sadly, according to a statement the company sent to The Washington Post, the recipe is top secret. So if you want to experience magic yourself, you might have to ask Henrik Christiansen to smuggle one out for you.

