Team USA Tennis Star Coco Gauff Says Her Teammates Left Uncomfortable Olympic Village For Hotel

We're barely two days into the Summer Games, and the U.S. women's tennis team has already had it with Olympic Village. Well, everyone except for Coco Gauff.

In a video posted to TikTok on Saturday, the 20-year-old tennis star highlighed the not-so-ideal living conditions at the Olympic Village. In the clip, Gauff gave a quick tour of their accommodations — pointing out that 10 female athletes were sharing just two bathrooms. It looked like sheer chaos as all the women attempted to get dressed and do their hair and makeup in the overcrowded suite.

One user commented that the athletes should just move to a hotel instead, and Gauff said her teammates had already done so.

"All the tennis girls moved to a hotel except me," she replied. "So now just five girls, two bathrooms."

And the lack of space and privacy is hardly the only problem athletes face in Olympic Village. The beds — in particular, their cardboard frames — have long been a talking point even before teams embarked for Paris. And since athletes started arriving in the village, many have taken to social media to confirm the cardboard construction, debunk theories about the beds being "anti-sex" and, most recently, complain about the comfort of the mattresses themselves.

Several members of Team USA, including Gauff, brought their own mattress toppers in an attempt to make the beds at least somewhat comfortable.

Teams that wanted to stay cool also had to bring their own air conditioners since Paris decided to "go green" for this year's event.

Olympic Village spans across three cities north of Paris — Saint-Denis, Saint Ouen, and L’Île-Saint-Denis. The $1.6-billion housing complex was built to accommodate 14,250 Olympians over the 18-day event.

And as we reported last week, it's never been a better time to be an Olympic surfer. Those events are being held 10,000 miles away in Tahiti, where athletes are living it up on a luxury cruise ship instead of being crammed into tiny dorms.