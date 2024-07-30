Astros Rookie Joey Loperfido Emotionally Wrecked By Trade To Blue Jays

Houston Astros rookie Joey Loperfido was devastated when he heard the news that he'd been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. After playing his final game in an Astros uniform, Loperfido expressed a ton of emotion and bid an emotional farewell to Houston.

"I got emotional for sure saying goodbye to the guys, just because this place feels like home," Loperfido said, via Astros reporter Brian McTaggart. The rook was drafted out of Duke in 2021, picked in the seventh round. Loperfido made 38 appearances this season, slashing .236/.299/.358 with two home runs, two stolen bases and 16 RBI.

"I wish everybody could be treated the way I was treated," he added, "coached the way I was coached by these guys. Loved it here, felt like home."

Houston acquired former All-Star pitcher Yusei Kikuchi from Toronto, in exchange for Loperfido, right-handed pitcher Jake Bloss and third baseman Will Wagner.

It's been an emotional rollercoaster for players caught up in trades in the days leading up to MLB's trade deadline, capping on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (EST).

On Sunday, Chicago Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel was pulled mid-game after the club traded him to Tampa Bay for Isaac Paredes. Cubs fans were grateful for Paredes' upgrade but left torn after the live broadcast caught Morel giving his teammates a tearful farewell.

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox bullpen poured one out for reliever Michael Kopech, who was shipped off to the Dodgers in a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB and the media will be on pins and needles until the deadline strikes Tuesday evening.

