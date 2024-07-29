White Sox Bullpen Pours One Out For Traded Teammate Michael Kopech In Emotional Goodbye

Pitchers have feelings too.

Amid a season of low morale, the Chicago White Sox faced a particularly disheartening Monday as they watched veteran right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech get shipped off ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

The White Sox announced Monday that they had entered a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. LA landed both Michael Kopech and utility player Tommy Edman. Facing a rebuild, the White Sox sent pitcher Erick Fedde and slugger Tommy Pham to the Cardinals.

Mourning like a real group of men, the White Sox bullpen gathered ahead of Monday's face-off against the Kansas City Royals and poured one out in their bullpen to remember the departed Kopech.

For those who've never experienced such a loss of brotherhood, the tradition of pouring out a beverage (typically alcoholic) is a sign of great reverence. In this case, the players passed a Blue C4 Energy Drink around for each player to take a sip, not wanting to get a call from MLB's disciplinary offices.

The unspoken emotions toward Kopech echoed with every drop that fell onto the grounds at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Kopech has been on a roller coaster since joining the White Sox in 2018. He missed a crucial two-year stretch from 2018 to 2020 due to Tommy John surgery and the shortened COVID season. Kopech was one of the few veteran bodies left to guide the White Sox bullpen, leaving a greater void as the Sox continue their downward spiral in 2024.

Just 10 miles north, the Cubs are embracing a buyer's mentality despite approaching the trade deadline with a losing record (51-56)

Winning will help Kopech cope, but nothing can mend the wound left by leaving his buds in Chi-Town.

Deep down, White Sox players must be thrilled for Kopech, who managed to escape a last-place team and head west to Chavez Ravine.

