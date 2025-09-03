Astros’ Framber Valdez Appears To Drill Own Catcher After Grand Slam Meltdown

MLB fans may be shocked to learn that an Astros player did a very bad thing.

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez had a meltdown on the mound Tuesday in his start against the New York Yankees. Valdez surrendered two big shots, including a two-run home run by Jazz Chisholm early and a grand slam knock by Trent Grisham in the fifth, giving the Yanks a big lead, 6-0.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 02: Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros warms up before a game against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park on September 02, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 02: Catcher Cesar Salazar #18 of the Houston Astros and pitcher Framber Valdez #59 walk to the field from the bullpen before a game against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park on September 02, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

But somehow, Valdez's pitching wasn't the worst of it. 

Facing Anthony Volpe in the fifth inning, after Grisham's slam, Valdez managed to nail his catcher, Cesar Salazar, in the chest with a 93-mph fastball, appearing to do so deliberately.

Valdez hit Salazar and immediately turned his back, seemingly upset over the grand slam at-bat. 

Looking back after the knock, Salazar appeared frustrated at Valdez.

WATCH:

During the Grisham at-bat, Salazar waved off Valdez before throwing the pitch that went for a grand slam. 

HOUSTON, TEXAS - Cesar Salazar #18 of the Houston Astros yells in the dugout at Daikin Park on August 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 02: Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros waves at the crowd after the third inning against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park on September 02, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

Astros beat writer Chandler Rome said Valdez and Salazar met in the manager's room after the loss, where Valdez apologized. 

Valdez responded to reporters, saying he got crossed up with Salazar on the pitch that nailed him, and that it was not a deliberate target over the Grisham at-bat. He admitted he stuck with his original pitch call against Grisham, despite Salazar’s warning.

Salazar gave a long-winded explanation after the game, "They didn't get crossed up. There was a good amount of Yankees fans, so it was pretty loud for the grand slam. Maybe my pitch com wasn't in the right spot, so maybe I pressed the wrong button."

MLB fans reacted, throwing the word "scumbag" at Valdez after the teammate-on-teammate fire. 

Former MLBer Eric Hosmer posted on X, "If true that's an all time scumbag move."

"He’s sure got himself a ticket out of town come October," one fan remarked concerning Valdez.

Another added, "Valdez deserves a suspension for this s**t. Bush league."

New York beat the Astros, 7-1.

Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)