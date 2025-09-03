Astros’ Framber Valdez Appears To Drill Own Catcher After Grand Slam Meltdown

MLB fans may be shocked to learn that an Astros player did a very bad thing.

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez had a meltdown on the mound Tuesday in his start against the New York Yankees. Valdez surrendered two big shots, including a two-run home run by Jazz Chisholm early and a grand slam knock by Trent Grisham in the fifth, giving the Yanks a big lead, 6-0.

But somehow, Valdez's pitching wasn't the worst of it.

Facing Anthony Volpe in the fifth inning, after Grisham's slam, Valdez managed to nail his catcher, Cesar Salazar, in the chest with a 93-mph fastball, appearing to do so deliberately.

Valdez hit Salazar and immediately turned his back, seemingly upset over the grand slam at-bat.

Looking back after the knock, Salazar appeared frustrated at Valdez.

WATCH:

During the Grisham at-bat, Salazar waved off Valdez before throwing the pitch that went for a grand slam.

Astros beat writer Chandler Rome said Valdez and Salazar met in the manager's room after the loss, where Valdez apologized.

Valdez responded to reporters, saying he got crossed up with Salazar on the pitch that nailed him, and that it was not a deliberate target over the Grisham at-bat. He admitted he stuck with his original pitch call against Grisham, despite Salazar’s warning.

Salazar gave a long-winded explanation after the game, "They didn't get crossed up. There was a good amount of Yankees fans, so it was pretty loud for the grand slam. Maybe my pitch com wasn't in the right spot, so maybe I pressed the wrong button."

MLB fans reacted, throwing the word "scumbag" at Valdez after the teammate-on-teammate fire.

Former MLBer Eric Hosmer posted on X, "If true that's an all time scumbag move."

"He’s sure got himself a ticket out of town come October," one fan remarked concerning Valdez.

Another added, "Valdez deserves a suspension for this s**t. Bush league."

New York beat the Astros, 7-1.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela