Raiders Trying To Force Ashton Jeanty Into Scrapping His Patented 'Michael Myers' Stance In The Backfield

Ashton Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards a season ago for Boise State, which happens to be the second-most rushing yards ever put up in a single college football season. Jeanty's ability to rack up yards at a serious clip was certainly one of the reasons the Las Vegas Raiders elected to draft him sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the franchise is wasting no time in changing their new running back's style of play.

Outside of being known as one of the most dynamic running backs the college game has seen this century, Jeanty was also well-known at Boise State for his unique stance in the backfield.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Instead of the typical athletic stance most running backs use by resting their hands on their knees, Jeanty essentially stood straight up in the backfield and looked more like Michael Myers from ‘Halloween’ than an elite-level running back.

While his one-of-a-kind stance very much worked at the college level, the Raiders have already convinced him that he's got to scrap it and get into a more traditional stance in the backfield.

Jeanty told Kay Adams that Las Vegas offensive coordinator Chip Kelly actually approached him on the first day of minicamp and told him he's got to change his stance.

"What's crazy is, Chip Kelly comes to me first day of rookie minicamp, and he's like 'You ever play basketball?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I play basketball, you know I can dunk and all that.' He's like, 'OK, show me how you would guard me,' and he's acting like he's holding the ball."

Jeanty then showed Adams how he would defend in an athletic, low stance.

He went on to say that while he'll try out a new stance in the backfield, Kelly hasn't officially won that war yet.

"He won for now. I'm going to try and persuade him one day," Jeanty said. "I have to earn my stripes and make some plays first, but I don't think it's going to be the end [of the stance]."

While it may not seem like too big of a deal for Jeanty to have to change his stance in the backfield, he's taken thousands of snaps in the backfield using his ‘Halloween’ stance, so it could take some reminding and adjusting through camp to change his habits.

If Jeanty can bust a few big runs while standing straight up in the backfield during practice, maybe Kelly and the Raiders' staff will give him the benefit of the doubt.